Dear Oppa: A Filipino fan of Kim Jong Min fell in love with his ‘laugh, smile and voice’

Kim Jong Min, born September 24, 1979, is a South Korean singer, dancer and television personality. He has been a member of the K-pop group Koyote since 2000 and a cast member of the variety show '2 Days & 1 Night' since 2007.Kim Jong Min has won numerous prizes including the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2016 KBS Entertainment Awards for his work on 2 Days & 1 Night.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lei Ann Mae Guardacasa from The Philippines to Kim Jong Min. Read her letter below.

I Am Lei Ann Mae Guardacasa, I'm From the Philippines I'm Currently Here In Dubai To Work As A Cashier, And Do You Know What Oppa? For The First Time I Saw You As A Fool On 2Days 1Night. I Really Enjoy And Love You From That And i watch all the tv shows that you appeared on, Only one i can tell, you are a genius and you are MY HAPPY PILL and FAVORITE OF ALL. I fell inlove to you, your laugh, your smile especially your voice, that all my struggles for being home sick fade away. I'm really not good at writing a message but I want to express my love for you even if we are miles away. And even if you're not the one who wins the daesang award 2020 you win my heart just by being true to yourself. You're a true entertainer and a good singer. I enjoy all your songs, especially happy people. I want to thank you for being the light in my dark life. Thank you for the smile that all my worries in this scary world fade away. Thank you for the laugh that makes me feel alive. I love you oppa from the bottom of my heart. I will keep rooting you

Yours truly,

A 22yrs old girl that love you,

Lei Ann Guardacasa,

