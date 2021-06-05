Dear Oppa: A Filipino fanmom admires Pachinko star Lee Min Ho for 'being humble, loving' to his family & fans

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Tina B. Jaromamay from the Philippines dedicates her sweet letter to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Lee Min Ho's fandom Minoz would definitely agree that there's an undeniable charm about the 33-year-old actor which sets him apart from the rest and makes him a deserved Hallyu icon. From Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs to The King: Eternal Monarch and his upcoming series titled Pachinko, we K-drama enthusiast always have a favourite Lee Min Ho drama to go to.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tina B. Jaromamay from the Philippines to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below:

Dear Min Ho,

I started watching Kdramas only last year. I first saw you in The Heirs and that series brought so much comfort to me as I was going through a sad time in my life since our mobility was restricted and I could not do my usual activities. I then watched The King: The Eternal Monarch and I found that series entertaining. I then saw Boys Over Flowers and enjoyed that, too. I searched your other projects on different sites and was able to see Gangnam Blues and City Hunter. I loved your roles in both projects though the ending of Gangnam Blues was sad. While waiting for Pachinko, I am watching now Personal Taste. I have also been following you on FB, Instagram and YouTube. I told my husband I should write about my experience as a fan Mom. I have watched a lot of Kdramas now but your projects stand out for me. I also admire you for being humble, loving to your family and fans and passionate about your craft. I hope after this pandemic, you can visit your fans again in the Philippines. Take care and stay well always.

From a fan Mom,

Tina B. Jaromamay

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla

