Dear Oppa: Flower of Evil fan thanks Lee Joon gi and Moon Chae Won for SAVING her marriage

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actors Lee Joon ji and Moon Chae Won, who famously stole hearts in their show Flower of Evil. A fan from India named Pasangkit Lepcha has reached out to the actors via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa Lee Joon gi and Unnie Moon Chae Won

As others when I was going through the covid pandemic one day I found your recently completed drama "Flower of Evil". It was like a blessing for me and my marriage ( as I being young wife). The way Cha Ji-won started experiencing the hidden truth about his husband Baek Hi-sung and so on. The story has really helped me a lot to understand my husband and our marriage specially to understand him(my husband), the real him but not what the society had been telling me. Thank you both

I'm from Darjeeling, West Bengal, India.

Loads of love and stay blessed Oppa and Unnie

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.