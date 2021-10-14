Dear Oppa: A French ARMY describes the first time she came across the global artists BTS

BTS, who debuted in 2013, are global superstars, who have managed to win over the entire world with their thought-provoking, upbeat music and even the members' - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - charming personalities. It won't be wrong to say that the cherished septet is BTS ARMY's 'Universe' and vice versa. It's an unbreakable bond that's inexplicable.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alicia from Paris to BTS. Read her letter below.

My story with BTS was not the one I told you, it is not the truth. The real truth begins now and I am telling it to you as I experienced it. How I knew and liked BTS.

It was in 2013, I had just lost the person I loved the most in the world, my father, the pillar who guided me throughout my life and who had just died suddenly! He would often ask me when I was 16 (I had just finished high school) what would you do with your life, what is your dream? And I was telling him, I would go to college, I would be a doctor, I would have a nice house and a nice car, I would go around the world .. And when I heard NO MORE DREAM for the first time! ! It was my song, it was my father's lyrics !!! I had made my dreams come true, I am a doctor, I have a nice house and a nice car and a big family. And that's how I started listening to BTS

to love them, to listen attentively to the words of their songs which for me guide me throughout my existence, which console me when I am sad, which soothe me when I am upset. These seven children managed to pull me out of the darkness and changed my life. This is my real story with Bangtan Sonyeondan.

By Alicia From Paris

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.