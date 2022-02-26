Dear Oppa: A French ATINY thanks the members of ATEEZ for keeping her happy

ATEEZ consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. As rookies, ATEEZ were recipients of the Next Generation Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards, as well as being named Worldwide Fans' Choice at both the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lea from France to ATEEZ. Read her letter below.

Hi ATEEZ, hi ATINY,

First, Ateez,

Hi guys! I'm writing to you today because you're all my reason to keep going in life, so I always watch your videos when I feel down . Thank you for all you unconsciously did for me. You don't know me and that's okay I mean, I'm no one to be known by you right. Anyways. I prepared a special letter for each of you so, let's begin shall we?

For our captain, Kim Hongjoong,

Hi Captain! Here I am, writing to you after these three amazing years, how are you doing? You must be tired after the tour right, please ake care of you okay, you're doing a really great job, don't put too much pressure on you, you're really doing great and we, ATINY are super proud of you . Keep it up Captain! I'll always be there for you (as well as ATINY!). Hope you're okay and don't forget that you're an amazing person. Love you Captain

For Park Seonghwa,

Hi dear Seongwha,

I know you'll never find this comment, but let me tell you something. You're just a treasure, a pure and beautiful person, you give me the flame and the power for living my (bad) life, you give me the strength to fight my demons, your soulful and angelic voice made me cry, cry because I'm happy, I'm happy to see you sing, dance and enjoy your life, but I also cried because I'm sad, I'm sad because of those who are mean to you and ATEEZ, it's breaking my heart to remember that you said once that you grew up your hair to hide your image in the mirror. You and the rest of the boys are my reason to breath, I'm here and I'll be here for the rest of my and your life, don't forget that despite people who say/said bad things about you, the love and the respect of ATINY will win at the end, no matter what people say, no matter what people do, ATINY will be here for you, to support, love and respect each of you. I love you Park Seongwha, I love you all since the beginning til the very end, I love you all from the bottom of my heart and this will never change I swear. Let's be happy together forever.

The story will never end. I love you all so much.

All you're doing today is good, don't reget it, doing mistales is okay but don't let that bring you dow, I'll always be there for you Park Seonghwa, I love you .

For my lovely golden retriver, Jeong Yunho,

Hi Yuyu, how are you ? I hope you're okay. Let me tell you something that I always wanted you to know, when I look at you, it's like seeing myself, let me explain, I'm passionate by dance too and I give my all to it, I also feel free when I dance or create choreagraphy, I feel that about you when you're on stages with the rest of the members, we all can see that you're enjoying being on stage and it's the exact same thing with the other members of course not only you ^^' sorry maybe I explained it badly..

To finish, never let that flame in you stop burning okay, may you be happy in your life Yunho, I truly wish that for you and for ATEEZ! .

For Kang Yeosang,

Hi Yeosang! How are you ? I just wanted you to know that, you're an amazing person, you're doing great and I saw some of your clips in the US tour, you work(ed) out! And it pay! I'm proud of you Yeosang, really, I'm happy as long as you and ATEEZ are happy :) Wish you all the best and please take care of you okay, take some good rests (I know it can be hard with your schedules). Love so much Kang Yeosang .

For Choi San,

Hi Sanii! How are you? Hope you're doing great, you know, when I'm sad, I search for your lives and your videos with Wooyoung, or you and Seonghwa, you're such a bubbly and funny person, this is why you're my SANshine to brighten my dark life. I truly and sincerly love you Choi San, never let someone put you down okay. Love you always .

For Song Mingi, our Fix on Princess (lmao I'm sorry for that),

Hi Mingi! How are you? You know, I missed you and I'm glad to see you back, I'm happy to see happy on stage again (especially the tour ^^), I really love you, I'll always support you and I'll always be here for you no matter what okay. Be always happy I love you .

For Jong Wooyoung,

"So predictible, I can't let you go, you're so good at being bad you know huh" How are you Wooyoung ? Hope you're great! You don't know how much you're brightening my day with your laugh, it's so contagious. Anyways I love you so much Wooyoung, hope you'll never lose that smile and that laugh :).

For Choi Jongho,

Our golden bear maknae, hope you're doing great and that your injury is healing well. Please take good care of you and don't forget that I'll always be here for you. Love you always Jongho. I'll always be here on your journey ATEEZ, love you always.

ATINY, thank you for being here, when I first became an ATINY I really felt that I wasn't alone anymore. Thank you for being my family ATINY. I love you all

Also Read: Rookie group WEi to make a comeback with the 4th mini album in March

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.