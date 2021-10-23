Dear Oppa: A French fan feels Ji Chang Wook 'sings wonderfully and his bewitching, deep voice is a real treat'

Ji Chang Wook, who was last seen in romantic dramas like Lovestruck in the City and Backstreet Rookie, will next be seen in The Sound of Magic aka Annarasumanara alongside Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop. The handsome Hallyu star has time and again proved his acting versatility which is why we're not surprised that he has millions and millions of fans, from Korea and internationally as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Emilyne Williams from France to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below:

I recently discovered on Netflix, actor Ji Chang Wook via Empress ki.

With containment helping, I wanted to know more and what I discovered is truly unique. This actor is really charismatic.

He sings wonderfully well and his bewitching and deep voice is a real treat.

I see he works a lot and I look forward to seeing his new videos and those of his fans every day.

For 1 year, it has taken up a lot of space in my life, to my great surprise. I've never been a fan of anyone. But he has something more.

France is far away and I will probably never see him, but I wish him a wonderful career and above all international notoriety. He really deserves it.

Emilyne Williams.

