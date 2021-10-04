Dear Oppa: A Georgian Minoz fell in love with Lee Min Ho as a teen through his character in ‘Heirs’

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Great Doctor (aka Faith)’ (2012), ‘Heirs’ (2013) and ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tinatin Doreuli from Georgia to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I am Tika, I am a 21 year old girl and I am from a small country in Georgia . I'm your biggest fan, You have no idea how much you love me after the series, when "Heirs" came out and now King Eternal Monarch. I was only 16 years old and I fell in love with your TV series, the songs. As I got older, I realized that you are my favorite Korean / actor / Yes, there are many other actors with favorite faces, but I only love you, unlike others, you convey the pain of the character with great feeling, you had many debuts in each series, you play a completely different role in other mimics and actions, you are the best for me, now I look forward to your new serial, I will be looking forward to the series Pachinko. Seriously I love your acting skills, your game, King Eternal Monarch was very good and the character you played in the series describes who you are, I liked exactly that and it attracted me to watch him constantly. My favorite TV series are Heirs, King Eternal Monarch, Boys over flowers, City Hunter, the legend of the blue sea and I love all your TV series and films. I want to thank you as a token of gratitude for your hard work and dedication. Keep moving forward and never give up on what you are doing. I wish I could talk to you in a friendly way. I would be the happiest person in this world. If what I want comes true, no one will be happier than me. But I know it's impossible because the distance separates us. I want to wish you all the best with your beloved family. Many loves, Lee Min Ho from Georgia, many of your fans are in Georgia and they send you great love, we love you.

Your biggest fan from Georgia.

p.s Very, very please post the letter, thank you very much in advance

I send you with great hopes

Sincerely, Tinatin Doreuli

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.