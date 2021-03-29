Dear Oppa: A German fan REVEALS reasons why she wants to see True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop in more K dramas

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Emily from Germany dedicates her sweet letter to True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below.

Hwang In Yeop was truly the show stealer in True Beauty as he brought to life Han Seo Jun, a bad boy with a heart of gold, especially for the ones he loves like Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) and even his frenemy Lee Su Ho (ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo). Since True Beauty ended, fans have been anticipating for the 30-year-old actor to announce his next K-drama.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Emily from Germany to Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below:

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

My name is Emily and I am from Germany. My reason why I am writing to you is that I want to see more Kdrama with Hwang In Yeop.

Now you are probably wondering why Hwang In Yeop is easy to explain because Hwang In Yeop is not only a good looking model he is also a really perfect actor, which he proved in the series The Tale of Nokdu and in True Beauty.

As you can see, he plays his roles way too well not to use him exclusively in the next top series, because his way of acting is something that very few actors have, you can see that in his liveliness and feeling in the roles he plays, because they are like it's not just a simple series but he plays them like it's more than just a series and not many actors have that, so we hope his community that we will see more kdrama from him.

I hope to see more of Hwang In Yeop. Stay healthy

Sincerely,

Emily from Germany

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

