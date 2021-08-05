Dear Oppa: Hwang In Yeop is an inspiration and source of motivation for a young Indian fan

Hwang In Yeop is an actor under KeyEast Entertainment. Hwang In Yeop started out in the entertainment industry as a fashion model in 2017. He made his acting debut in 2018 with the lead role in the web drama “W.H.Y”. Since then, he has appeared in a handful of television dramas, including “Freshman” (2019) and “The Tale of Nokdu” (2019) in which he was praised for his acting as "Park Dan-ho". He gained further recognition during his performance as "Goo Ja-sung", a basketball captain who bullies Lee Do-hyun's son in “18 Again” (2020) and as ‘Han Seo Jun’ in the hit drama ‘True Beauty’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Akanksha Lonkar from India to Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below.

Dear Hwang In-youp

I am Akanksha Lonkar from India and I am 19 years old. I have so many things to say but I will just start by saying you are truly the best! I saw you for the time in true beauty and I was so impressed not only by your handsome face but also your acting skills were just awesome. Your fighting scenes, funny and romantic scenes, everything was spectacular. I immediately followed you on instagram, watched all your dramas and interview's. The reason you inspired me is because you said in one of the interview's that you weren't that active during your 20's but you really took that level up in your 30's and you also said that being patient is the key. Gaining success has no age. This really gave me a lot of motivation to focus on my thing. Also please take time to interact with your fans,we are dying to talk to you. Looking forward to watching more of your work. I wish you all the best. Keep rising!

Lots of love

Akanksha

