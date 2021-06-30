Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY calls BTS her ‘real home’ & thanks them for giving her courage from afar

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Poorva Narang from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS. Read her letter below.

Global boy group BTS once again take the center stage, of not just the music industry, but their fans’ hearts too. Inspiring them with each step they take, BTS and their soulful songwriting has been a ray of hope for millions of ARMYs across the world, making them feel less lonely and teaching them to never walk alone. Music heals, and BTS’ music is the same. Here’s one more ARMY expressing her love to the seven boys.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Poorva Narang from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Bangtan,

Thank you for making me happy, cheerful and giving me the courage from far. You might not know my existence but I do know you all and that's all that matters. Thank you for being my home, real home; true home. For real being in this family (BTS and ARMY) is truly a blessing.

Thank you for great music, your comfort and everything. Even though I didn't have the chance to meet you till now, seeing you all happy and healthy from afar makes me happy too and this what I really want. No matter where I go, whatever I become in future, you guys were, and will always be my safest home. BORAHAE.

A fan girl who loves you with all her heart (India)

- Poorva Narang

