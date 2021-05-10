Dear Oppa: An India ARMY reveals how BTS RM’s Moonchild was the first song she heard & ended up respecting him

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Jess from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ leader RM. Read her letter below.

Being a leader isn’t an easy task, but BTS’ RM makes it look like it is. RM, majorly known as Kim Namjoon, is the leader of the global boy band BTS and also a rapper. He has a goofy personality and a sharp mind, both of which their fandom, ARMY, adores. Namjoon’s lyrical genius is also well-known and praised - whether it’s in Korean or English. He’s also a songwriter and a record producer, boasting multiple BTS songs in his credits.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jess from India to BTS’ leader and rapper, RM. Read her letter below.

Dear Kim Namjoon,

I am just another ARMY who cannot stop to admire your talents, beauty, your charms, your skills, your hardworking nature, and the most important, the music you gift all of us with. Your first song that i listened was "Moonchild" and I have respected and loved your music and you since then. I am so grateful that I exist in the same world as You. You are amazing. I love and adore you with all of my heart. And I just want to tell you that you have saved millions of lives, you have given us rays of hope in our tough times, you have given us beautiful reasons to live, and reasons to be happy and grateful. You deserve all the successes and happiness in this world. I hope that our President (Kim Namjoon) will keep us inspiring throughout his life. I hope you know that Armies love you more than anything. You have taught us to love ourselves and we love you more than anything in this world. Thankyou for your amazing music. We love you. I wish I could put in words that how much amazing you are. You are the most beautiful things my eyes ever saw. And I wish to listen your music all of my life.

Keep Inspiring us.

Thankyou KIM NAMJOON.

Your fan

Jess,

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

