Dear Oppa: An Indian ALICE says VICTON taught her to be strong & expresses her love for leader Seungsik

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ashika from India dedicates her sweet letter to the seven-member boy group, VICTON. Read her letter below.

VICTON is a seven-member KPop boy band that debuted in 2016 under Play M Entertainment. It is one of the underrated groups that serves gorgeous visuals and amazing vocals. Their latest release was their single, ‘What I Said’ released in January this year. Their last EP titled ‘Continuous’ released in march 2020 peaked at No. 2 of the Gaon Album Chart.

Hey

I am Ashika from India.

I am going to write about someone who helped me when i needed someone .When i feel like my whole world is full of loneliness. They are VICTON. Seven marvelous members Who make me happy who realise me that I am not alone.

I am Alice From 2019 yeah it's late though but i am happy that i found them when my life was just useless. They taught me that no matter what others think about you just do your best.

I am Really thankfull to Seungsik oppa (leader of VICTON). His voice is as pure as his heart . Whenever he smiles i feel like my time has stop and i am feeling like everything will be going to better.

AT last but not least I am very lucky to being An Alice. The Group that taught me how to be strong how to feel happy and how to forget about your bitterful past.

Thank You So Much For Being In my Bitterful Life and Making It as sweet as all of you .

Guhmsahhamnida.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

