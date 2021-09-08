Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY admires BTS’ Jimin’s courage to break free from the stereotypes

Park Jimin, better known mononymously as Jimin, is a singer, songwriter, and dancer. In 2013, he debuted as a member of the popular boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: "Lie", "Serendipity", and "Filter". "Lie" was released in 2016, as part of the group's second Korean studio album, Wings. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pakhi from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jiminie,

First of all I hope you are happy, being your true stan, I know that happiness means the most to you. I don't have enough words to describe the adoration and admiration I have for you. You are the definition of a gentle man, a man true to his words, a man with a kind heart and a man who is brilliant at his profession. The staggering success of your solo records in every BTS era is a testament to that. But what's even greater about you is that, the down to earth personality of yours has taught me how to be a good human being.

I admire how you have the courage to break stereotypes and be a positive role model for people of any age group. It's so beautiful how you talk about their exams in your vlives. Lastly, although I know that you are not an overachiever, I do hope one day you'll bless us with more of your amazing solo records. Keep shining.

With love,

Pakhi.

