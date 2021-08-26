Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY and her mother became a complete fan of BTS’ Jimin’s fluid dancing style

Jimin has learnt contemporary dance therefore, he has a fluid manner of dancing and it works well as he does concepts or even sensuous songs like ‘Filter’ as contemporary is all about being one with their body. He is a hard-working individual that would dance for hours till he has perfected his art and every ARMY appreciates the diligence he has towards his art, like the ARMY today.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pankaja from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear jimin ssi,

for the first time I saw u ....u were so so.young with a bright smile.. Like a sparkling star...with cute muscles and saying Hey..hi...ohhhh... excuse me..this excuse me was so cute that the moment I heard it ...I felt so much affection towards you. I started watching BTS since then and it's never ending process...the more I watch ..the more I appreciate your hard work...ur Passion....ur flawless dancing .it's like Butterfly effect.I saw ur dance to my mom and unexpectedly she ..I mean she doesn't like watching me hot guys like u ...but for the first time she said ...oh ! Let's watch it together. I was so shocked !! but indeed you have that aura of happiness that spreads even more. Your precious smile makes my day .The transition of urs ...it's so astonishing....every time I see you!! I just can't get enough of you. just wanna say...tysm for giving us these wonderful memories and hope we will make more and keep smiling .stay healthy and do come to India ..

Saranghae oppa

yours

Pankaja

