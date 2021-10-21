Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY became enamored with BTS’ Jungkook during the ‘Mic Drop’ era

Jeon Jung Kook, born September 1, 1997, better known mononymously as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time. The second, a future bass song titled ‘Euphoria’, was released with an accompanying nine-minute short film on April 5, 2018, as the introduction to the third part of BTS' 'Love Yourself' series.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tisha from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook & BTS,

Thank you so much for being such a loving & caring k-pop boy band. You all are ruling our hearts. I want to express my gratitude and love to all the BTS members as the fan-chant follows: Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, BTS! I admire all the BTS members, but I fell for Jungkook, the day I watched mic drop. I've been one of your Indian ARMY since 2013. I've seen how BTS took care of Jungkook since his graduation and this letter is for Jungkook. Jungkook oppa, you are the reason I'm learning korean, missing my classes for your MVs, and earning money so that one day I can go to one of your concerts and shout your name at the top of my voice. One day, I'll surely visit South Korea on 1st September with a cake with the hope to visit you. I promise. Thanks for making my world better.

Saranghae oppa!

From Tisha

Also Read: WATCH: KINGDOM members battle it out for the ‘Black Crown’ in the ethereal and majestic MV

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.