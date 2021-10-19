Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY became obsessed with BTS’ Jimin during the ‘Carpool Karaoke’

BTS’ Jimin is known to be the ‘angel’ of the group due to his soft looks, fluid dancing skills and sweet personality. On this amazing occasion, which is his birthday, this sweet ARMY from India has beautifully described the various aspects of Jimin and how his presence has changed her life for the better. Her words have captured the feelings of all the other ARMYs.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Meher from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

FOR DEARMOST JIMIN,

I know you are learning English speedily now , so I am writing to you in English through this platform . If you are reading this or if someone is helping you translate it “HEY”. I am Mehar from India. I graduated high school and my last year of school was when I deeply fell in love with you . I was never a devoted fan girl that was obsessing over an artist or group of artists until you. Although my love for each one of you stands unbearably high , there is a special connection that I feel with you . The first time that you caught my attention was when I watched the carpool karaoke and I totally fell for you after one watch. You have no idea how much you inspire me every single day. Everyday , I wake up and take each day as a new opportunity and make the best of it . All this is what I’ve taken up by loving and rooting for BTS . BE album hit me so hard and it’s probably one of my favourites right now . Although , my favourite song will always remain mikrokosmos. Thank you for giving me so much strength and power through your partnership with UNICEF and making me realise that it’s high time I begin loving myself . You empower me and millions of fellow armys to strive harder , live fuller and happier lives .This might seem like an ordinary fan letter but writing to you like this makes me so so happy . I love you guys so much .

BORAHAE!

SARANGHAE

Love to : Jin, Suga, J-hope,RM,V,JK and of course Baby G

Yours truly

Mehar

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.