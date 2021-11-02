Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY becomes inspired by BTS’ RM’s comforting words and thoughts

Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM (short for Real Me) (formerly known as Rap Monster and Runch Randa), is a rapper-songwriter and record producer under Big Hit Music. He is the leader and a rapper of BTS, also he is notable for his large input in songwriting and production in the discography of the group.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Naima from India to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

Dear love,

Kim namjoon,

Annyeonghaseyo Joonie My self Naima for india

Firstly I wanna thank you for making my life happier,better,easier and showing me how to love myself and teach me it doesn't matter whether you're perfect or imperfect we should love ourselves and work hard,harder. You are the reason why I study hard whenever I feel like not studying. You came in my mind like you will shave my eyebrows. I will study hard and I will meet y'all in person. I wanna hold your hand and say I love you more than anything else. Namjoon, you taught me maturity. We're part of the moonlight, Ain't a fantasy, Can't breathe in the sunlight

Gotta hide your heart, We're born to be sad,sad,sad,sad, So start to be glad,glad, glad, glad

{A short poem to my dear love}, You were like the sun who brought light, Into the cold,dark,and lifeless night, You made me realise that no matter what I do,my life will always revolve around you, Just when I thought darkness was all around, You showed my your light and picked me up off the ground, In your arms ,love and care what all I found, With you ,peace and ease surrounds, We are miles and miles apart, But never forget we are always connected in our hearts

Also Read: Dear Oppa: A teen Indian ARMY recounts the time when ‘Dynamite’ became the track that introduced her to BTS

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.