Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY becomes inspired by BTS’ story and hard work

BTS and their music has made a huge impact in the industry and in the world over the years. From being a group that came from a small company to being the face of a 25-30 year old industry, they have seen it all but even today, they remain humble which is a trait loved by ARMYs. Like the ARMY today, many find comfort in their music, words and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Eva Sharma from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Hello BTS,

Your inspiring story and your hard work have touched everyone’s heart. And even mine! I have recently joined the army. Your music, song, and lyrics are different than others. Your positivity and your ‘never giving up’ attitude have put a huge effect on my behavior and life. I have changed a lot and the credit goes to you. Whenever I feel low and want to enjoy or cheer myself, I listen to your songs. I absolutely love your songs.

It's on my bucket list to be at your concert and see you sing and meet you. And I hope you’ll come to India soon and make my dream come true. Thank you for making me love myself and best wishes for the Grammy and many more awards to come. We are all there with you.

We all purple you and love you!!

Eva Surana

INDIA

Also Read: WEi's Kim Yo Han reveals teaser schedule for debut solo mini album 'Illusion'

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.