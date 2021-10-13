Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY believes that BTS’ Jimin is an ‘absolute miracle’ of her life

BTS’ Jimin is known to be the ‘angel’ of the group due to his soft looks, fluid dancing skills and sweet personality. On this amazing occasion, which is his birthday, this sweet ARMY from India has beautifully described the various aspects of Jimin and how his presence has changed her life for the better. Her words have captured the feelings of all the other ARMYs.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Hanu from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear jimin oppa,

Words can't convey what you mean to me.you are an absolute miracle in my life standing you was the best decision ever in my life.you were the reason I came into the fandom and became an army. the first time I listened to life goes on, the jimin effect took over me and I couldn't get your voice out of my head.i could only see you in the whole concert.your voice is an absolute heaven which is extremely unique.your moves are extremely smooth.you make me a better version Of myself. You made me love myself. You make me smile more genuinely from my heart. Whenever I find something difficult to do I always tell myself if jiminah can do it,being jimin biased I can do it too. Your smile which is the most cutest thing ever makes me feel loved and gives me comfort. You don't just smile with your body but with your whole heart which is the most gifted site ever. Every night when you sing me to sleep.i feel that you are a blessing from heaven. You seem so surreal every single time I listen to you. You are the first thing I see in the morning and your voice is what wakes me in the morning. Whenever I cry,your promise gives me solace and I immediately smile.your persistence and hard work is an extremely huge inspiration.you are my driving force Seeing you being an angel all the time I want to be a park jimin myself.

With love

Hanu

From india

