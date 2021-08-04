Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY believes her life is incomplete without BTS’ V’s words and music

Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage name V , is a singer-songwriter, record producer and actor under Big Hit Music. He is a vocalist, a dancer and a visual of BTS. As a solo artist, he has released three self-produced songs: "Scenery", "Winter Bear" and "Sweet Night". He made his acting debut under his birth name in 2016 with the drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. V coined the phrase "I purple you" during BTS' fanmeeting in November 2016. Ever since then, purple has become a symbol of BTS and their fans. UNICEF also used the phrase for their anti-bullying campaign in collaboration with BTS.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Barsha Maji from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear Kim Taehyung oppa

I hope you are well. I have sooo much to say to you that I really really love you not because of you are a singer or good looks but also your nature your nature is too good that's why I really love you. And your behaviour is so nice you respect everyone.. You love kids so much and I also love kids and you are one of the same kids. You are so cute . You are such a hard working person that's why I really love you. Everyone loves you and your voice, your deep voice, your song and voice make me feel good. And I said one thing a couple of years ago: I don't know who Kim Taehyung and what BTS is. One day I was just scrolling through Instagram and I suddenly got your video on a fan page. My heartbeat was so fast that time and I thought, who is the man? Then I checked the profile and I got your name and I started searching about you. Then I know you are the member of the biggest k-pop band BTS. You are my idol,love. You are the reason for my happiness. When I saw your photos I was blushing and a big big smile on my face. you are everything in my life. My life was not complete without you. You are my world, universe, everything in my life. I really really love you. I was to say many, many things but I don't know how to say I have no words to say to you but I really hope one day I meet you and I talk to you . I hope you can understand my feelings. I purple you and Indian army also love you so much... I hope you come to India very soon....So after all the things I have told my love Kim Taehyung I am his biggest fan of yours.... I hope you read it and reply to me. I have been waiting for your reply. Fingers crossed. And tell you lastly, I don't know English properly because I am a Bengali girl. That's why if there are any mistakes then I am so sorry.... I purple you .... A letter by 19 year old army girl stay happy healthy and God bless you.

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Kim Yo Han chose BTS‘ V as his role model; Raved about his performances on stage

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.