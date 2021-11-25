Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY calls BTS the ‘7 bright moons from Seoul that spread their light to their fans’

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Mehwish from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear V Oppa,

Once you said that “Army's are the brightest stars in your universe” but let me tell you that these stars are shining just because there are 7 moons in Seoul who are always spreading their light on us and all of our universe. I hope that you all keep shining like this and live a happy life. It's been 6 months of me becoming an Army but I always feel like we were always together. Whenever I listen to your songs it gives me a reason to smile and spend my whole day positively. I am really thankful for being a fan of People Like You and a part of the strongest fandom in the world. I'll always support you all and love you from the bottom of my heart.

Borahae BTS

An Indian Army.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.