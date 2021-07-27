Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY calls BTS her ‘sunflowers’ and talks about how she discovered them
ARMY is the strongest fanbase in the world and for very good reason- BTS. They have been a pillar of comfort and support to ARMYs around the world, even overcoming language barriers as they say ‘Music transcends language’. Many songs by BTS like Spring Day, Sea, We are Bulletproof: Eternal etc that have soft instruments yet powerful music. The lines have just as much impact after translation and that is rare. While many people like ARMY due to songs like Fire, Dynamite, Boy With Luv and other commercial songs but stayed because of the meaningful and soft B-sides in all their albums.
Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Reshu Raut from India to BTS. Read her letter below.
Dearest BTS,
The reason I call you sunflower is because sunflowers are vibrant. They are strong, rooted in love. They are grounded. Winds cannot move them, storms cannot uproot them, floods cannot drown them. Sunflowers could turn out to be the best human beings, for they light up my soul from within. And so do BTS! My sunflower people shone, upon eight years back! You have shown the brightest to bring a smile to every creature.
There is something in your words that hugs me tightly, every time I hear you.
“The morning will come again,
No darkness, no season is eternal.”
Spring day (2017)
I dived into BTS with this song. I least understood what you said, but I just kept on listening because it made me feel a bit better in a way. My eyes were closed and there was complete silence when the song ended. I wanted to listen to it one more time. I guess this is what we feel when we hear a good song. So, I became a fangirl! Listening to your songs, watching mvs. Until one day I found a deeper meaning to your songs. I happened to understand the lyrics and It sounded just like a reminder to me that if we wait for the cold of our hardships, we will come to a happy spring of our own.
It surprises me sometimes, the messages you deliver with your songs.
“We were only seven
But we have you all now,
After seven winters and springs, holding each other's hand
We are together bulletproof”
We are bulletproof: the eternal (2020)
These are the words I keep listening to because it strikes every chord in my heart, every single time. As a fan, I cannot describe how I feel about you.
You have contributed a big part of your life to music and ARMY and tried to spread a little more smiles in our colorless lives. I appreciate that and will always thank you! What do eight years mean to us? Eight years, eight winters, eight springtimes, eight summers, and eight autumns. When you look at it like that, it doesn’t seem like a lot of time. Does it?
How is it possible to be a celebrated artist and yet be so benevolent?
How can someone be so humble when they have a lot to flaunt about?
This letter comes straight from a fan’s confession.
BTS, you hold a piece of my heart.
People often ask, why BTS? And I usually don’t have an answer.
There is a beautiful connection with them. Connect which I would have never imagined to exist.
Their voice has a certain warmth, which one might crave after a long day. You just want to plug in your earphones, close your eyes and listen to them.
While the next day, they would pull you out of your bed and make you dance like crazy!
They can make you laugh insanely while watching run episodes, while at the same time they can make you cry when you realize their love towards ARMY
Bangtan Sonyeondan, literally meaning bulletproof boy scouts. Justifying their name every time, BTS goes beyond realities.
Being an army is not something you can explain with words. You love them selflessly and wish for their growth.
We’ll never let you down because you have never done that to us. Maybe, I’ll never have the pleasure to meet you in person. Maybe, I’ll never get a chance to be a part of that purple ocean. But I’ve already met you in different ways through all the love you put in your songs.
With lots of love
From everyone whose heart you set on fire with your smiling eyes.
An ARMY forever.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.