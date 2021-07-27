Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY calls BTS her ‘sunflowers’ and talks about how she discovered them

ARMY is the strongest fanbase in the world and for very good reason- BTS. They have been a pillar of comfort and support to ARMYs around the world, even overcoming language barriers as they say ‘Music transcends language’. Many songs by BTS like Spring Day, Sea, We are Bulletproof: Eternal etc that have soft instruments yet powerful music. The lines have just as much impact after translation and that is rare. While many people like ARMY due to songs like Fire, Dynamite, Boy With Luv and other commercial songs but stayed because of the meaningful and soft B-sides in all their albums.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Reshu Raut from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dearest BTS,

The reason I call you sunflower is because sunflowers are vibrant. They are strong, rooted in love. They are grounded. Winds cannot move them, storms cannot uproot them, floods cannot drown them. Sunflowers could turn out to be the best human beings, for they light up my soul from within. And so do BTS! My sunflower people shone, upon eight years back! You have shown the brightest to bring a smile to every creature.

There is something in your words that hugs me tightly, every time I hear you.

“The morning will come again,

No darkness, no season is eternal.”

Spring day (2017)

I dived into BTS with this song. I least understood what you said, but I just kept on listening because it made me feel a bit better in a way. My eyes were closed and there was complete silence when the song ended. I wanted to listen to it one more time. I guess this is what we feel when we hear a good song. So, I became a fangirl! Listening to your songs, watching mvs. Until one day I found a deeper meaning to your songs. I happened to understand the lyrics and It sounded just like a reminder to me that if we wait for the cold of our hardships, we will come to a happy spring of our own.

It surprises me sometimes, the messages you deliver with your songs.

“We were only seven

But we have you all now,

After seven winters and springs, holding each other's hand

We are together bulletproof”

We are bulletproof: the eternal (2020)