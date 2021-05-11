  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY calls BTS’ Jungkook her comfort zone; is inspired by his passion to never back down

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Alice from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook. Read her letter below.
3939 reads Mumbai
BTS' youngest member Jungkook at the MMA 2020 red carpet BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook at the MMA 2020 red carpet. (Pic Credits: News1)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS’ Golden Maknae is adored for the limitless talent he possesses. Running, swimming, wrestling, painting, singing, dancing - it almost feels like the One above took his own sweet time to create Jeon Jungkook. Being the youngest member of the global boy band BTS, Jungkook has been charming his way into the fans hearts with his bambi eyes as a 15-year-old and now purple-haired man bun as a 23-year-old!

 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alice from India to BTS’ talented singer Jungkook. Read her letter below.

 

Dear Jungkook Oppa, 

 

I just wanted to express how you inspire me to do what I love, with full passion, and to not break down when I face difficulties. Whenever things do not go right for me, I see you, and it instantly helps me calm down. You are my comfort zone! 

 

Everything about you is perfect. You truly live upto the title of the Golden Maknae of BTS! The members, and ARMY are extremely lucky to have you as an idol. I don't know if you'll ever see this, but I really hope you do. No matter what, you're amazing, so don't look down, and always do your best! We're with you, supporting you all the time.  

 

I really wish I can tell this to you in person someday. But until then, I'll definitely continue supporting you guys! I love you! 

 

Love, 

ALICE

 

Also Read: Actor Song Joong Ki describes his joy in filming Vincenzo; Spills the tea about season 2 ft. Kwak Dong Yeon

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

You may like these
Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals BTS member Jungkook's voice makes her smile no matter how sad she is
Dear Oppa: A fan from India believes BTS member Jungkook deserves nothing less than pure love
BTS Jungkook’s pouty face now on a supermarket booklet as they restock a sold out product
Dear Oppa: A Brazilian ARMY decided to pursue her passion again & never give up, all thanks to BTS’ SUGA
A friendship like no other: 6 times TaeKook’s adorable friendship made us want a BFF too
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY talks about BTS’ J Hope, calling his Blue Side a perfect example of beautiful vocals