Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY calls BTS’ Jungkook her comfort zone; is inspired by his passion to never back down

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Alice from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook. Read her letter below.

BTS’ Golden Maknae is adored for the limitless talent he possesses. Running, swimming, wrestling, painting, singing, dancing - it almost feels like the One above took his own sweet time to create Jeon Jungkook. Being the youngest member of the global boy band BTS, Jungkook has been charming his way into the fans hearts with his bambi eyes as a 15-year-old and now purple-haired man bun as a 23-year-old!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Alice from India to BTS’ talented singer Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook Oppa,

I just wanted to express how you inspire me to do what I love, with full passion, and to not break down when I face difficulties. Whenever things do not go right for me, I see you, and it instantly helps me calm down. You are my comfort zone!

Everything about you is perfect. You truly live upto the title of the Golden Maknae of BTS! The members, and ARMY are extremely lucky to have you as an idol. I don't know if you'll ever see this, but I really hope you do. No matter what, you're amazing, so don't look down, and always do your best! We're with you, supporting you all the time.

I really wish I can tell this to you in person someday. But until then, I'll definitely continue supporting you guys! I love you!

Love,

ALICE

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

