Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY compliments BTS’ RM’s sweet voice and caring personality

RM or Kim Namjoon or ‘Joonie’ as many fans refer to him, is a determined and hardworking individual who is also known to be a sweet and genuine soul as well. He is someone who is always ‘one with nature’, he could be in an art gallery for hours and he enjoys cycling. He has very centered beliefs and ways that make him the dependable leader of one of the biggest bands in the world. The members adore him because of the way he enjoys simple things in life with such gusto and that is one of the reasons why ARMYs love him.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Navyajyothi from India to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

Dear kim namjoon oppa

I am a big fan of you.i love your voice and love your words and your voice so cute.I have so much to say oppa.i really love u not only because of your singing or your voice but also your personality and nature and the way of speaking.you attract us with your words.i love the way you care your bts group and parents.Your voice and your words are something that has made you my favourite.Firstly i really love the way you treat your. And your mother was so cute.I really like to say that you have motivated me so much.i love your hardworking.you literally work very hard for us so i respect that.you struggled so much to become a kpop idol.So for your hard work you have succeeded. I never get bored listening to your wonderful voice and you are the rap monster that's very hard to rap that fast. And I wonder how you rap very fast. I really salute to you for rap the song very fast. Your voice makes me feel good when I feel sad and down.you have got such a wonderful voice.And you taught me the person is who and gender,colour,country,religion no matter what the person is just listen to his/her words. As you taught me, I try to listen to others words and feelings.You taught me to love myself no matter what.You motivated me so much. I really love u oppa. I hope I will meet you before I die. Kim namjoon please keep loving your bts members as much as you can.i am an ordinary girl an INDIAN BTS ARMY.I don't know whether you will read this or not. I am writing this to you at least makes me feel satisfied that I have told you this.Keep loving your bts members,parents and army. And keep loving us the way you do.I started learning korea for you oppa. If I meet you as you said please listen to my words. I know you will listen to my words. And care bts members like a father as you do.saranghae oppa.

Yours lovingly

Navyajyothi Sarabu, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.