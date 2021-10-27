Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY confesses her heartfelt feelings for BTS’ ‘angel’, Jimin

BTS’ Jimin is known to be the ‘angel’ of the group due to his soft looks, fluid dancing skills and sweet personality. This sweet ARMY from India has beautifully described the various aspects of Jimin and how his presence has changed her life for the better. Her words have captured the feelings of all the other ARMYs.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dimple from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

I just wana confess all my feelings to you even though I know you won't read this..

But, Jimin, you've always inspired me a lot..your dance skills are just too much! Whenever you dance it feels like you're a real life angel on earth ( even though you already are ). The time I first watched your mv ``serendipity" I was literally lost in your beautiful voice! I can't believe how someone can have such an angelic voice. I truly appreciate your efforts. I really love to listen to your songs. They always comfort me and even if I'm in bad times your pretty smile makes me smile too ...you always make me laugh even when I don't want to. You're just too kind hearted for this world! The way you make armys smile, the way you love the army, the way you tease the army, everything about you is just so perfect...the way you smile How cheerful you are always. You work so hard for each and everything you're such an inspiration to this world. We adore you a lot ..you don't even know the amount of people who get inspired by your hard work..you make me smile a lot.. Your caring, loving, and happy personality keeps my heart going! I feel so blessed to have you and I feel so happy to see you smiling ..I hope my words reach you and comfort you a lot. If I ever get a chance to meet you then i will tell you how much the whole world loves you and supports you. I'll tell you that YOU ARE DOING GREAT and YOU WILL DO GREAT TILL THE END... I love you so much my jimin ssi..

Lots of love from your beloved,

Dimple,

India.

