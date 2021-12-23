Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY confesses that she loves BTS' Jungkook 'a little more each day' & hopes to meet him

Singer-songwriter, dancer, performer, record producer, meme boy, tattoo enthusiast, pro gamer and golden maknae, BTS' Jungkook is one of the best K-pop idols in the industry at the moment! Jungkook wanted to be a badminton player as a child, however, after watching G-Dragon's 'Heartbreaker' he was inspired to become a singer. Jungkook debuted with BTS at the tender age of 15 years and became a global superstar owing to his immense talent and incredibly humble and charming personality.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sejal Mishra from India for BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook,

It's been almost 4 years, but every time I see you it feels like it's the first time. I've honestly lost count of how many times I've already fallen for you. When I tell you I love you it's not out of habit, it's to remind you that you're the best thing that has ever happened to me. Every single day I love you a little more than I did yesterday. You might not be aware but you're the only person I share all of my worries with, you're the only one who can make me laugh even if I don't feel like it. You've made me feel things I've never felt before and it's the best feeling ever. Your voice is the most familiar sound, soothing enough to calm me. You're that part of me that I'll always need. I can never forget you, I want to stay in your sky like a star, for you are the one who has made my life so much happier than before even from so far away. I'm not usually the kind of person who's good at expressing herself, but you make me want to pour out my heart to you. When it comes to you I'm not scared at all, I wanna scream it out on the top of my lungs so that the whole world knows how much I love you. I wanna let everyone know that my heart's been borrowed. "All these people think love's for show, but I'd die for you in secret." My only wish rn is to meet you and tell you all those things that I've been carrying in my heart all these years. I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be. Also, not to forget your beautiful body art that I'm so fond of, I support you in all of your decisions. All of your tattoos have such deep meanings that really melts my heart. I'm so thankful for you. I'm so proud of you Koo. Though our steps may not go along together, I want to walk this path with you, still with you.

"When will it be?

If I face you again

I will look into your eyes

And say I missed you

In a rapturous memory

It’s raining when I dance alone

By the time this mist clears

I’ll be running with my feet wet

Give me a hug then"

Sejal Mishra,

India.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.