Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY declares BTS as her ‘universe’ and thanks them for being a part of her life

BTS and their music has made a huge impact in the industry and in the world over the years. From being a group that came from a small company to being the face of a 25-30 year old industry, they have seen it all but even today, they remain humble which is a trait loved by ARMYs. Like the ARMY today, many find comfort in their music, words and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Keshika from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear lovely BTS (oppas),

I am writing this letter so that I could express my feelings about you all.You all are so lovely, hard working and thank you for coming into my life. You made my life easier and blissful. You are just my universe, my world and everything .You inspired and encouraged me a lot. You made me love myself with my whole heart. Everyday my life is ecstatic because of you and you helped me a lot through your songs. You may not know me but I will support you till the end even if I could not buy any of your album or merchandise or I may not be able to attend your concert then also I will support you as you supported me in my difficult time. I cannot express my feelings properly from childhood but I tried my best to write this letter. By listening to the music of yours I am slowly learning how to express feelings. If by chance I have written something wrong I am sorry for that I didn't mean to. Thank you for stepping into my life and making it beautiful as blossoms .

From India,

Your adorable Army,

Keshika

