Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY dedicates an emotional and comforting poem to BTS’ Jungkook

BTS’ Jungkook’s face is not hard to miss, he is the centre of the group and his hard dance moves but soft face makes him stand out. On the amazing occasion of his 24th birthday, our inbox has been especially flooded with letters and it is pretty obvious that each ARMY is grateful to have him as part of BTS and their lives. Let’s read another emotional letter by this ARMY.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Divya Gupta from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

I'm Divya Gupta, 19 Years old, from India, and I really want to appreciate the person who lights up my world even though we're miles apart, my bias Jungkook!

Dear Jungkook Oppa!

Since it was your birthday and you asked us to dedicate something in the form of lyrics, I thought of writing this for you.

I've always been mesmerized by your voice and you always inspire me to push my limits! So today I dedicate my song to you!

I wrote it for you, JK!

Eternity:

it'll be okay, we'll be fine

cuz at the end of the day I have your hands in mine!

you can rest up well, we can watch the sunrise

till tomorrow comes, we'll be crossing the broad road together until the very end!

cuz I have you and you have me and we can walk till eternity,

let's rest for a while and collect our memories

I have you and you have me

we can walk till eternity!

I hope you like it, I put my mind and soul into it, Happy Birthday JK! I love you so much!

Divya.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author