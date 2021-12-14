Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY describes each BTS member’s favourite qualities

BTS, as always, has given so much to the ARMYs that they are constantly expressing their gratitude towards the group in every way possible. BTS has taught their fans to love freely, express their emotions and to use the group to feel emotionally balanced- which is so important for them. ARMYs, like the girl writing today, have received comfort and courage from their meaningful lyrics and beautiful instrumentation!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anjali from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Hello oppa ,I'm Anjali Verma From India

Actually I don't know how to say my feelings to you ,you all are very perfect in your everything sometimes ,I love the way that you all show your real side everytime like your every moment was not scripted you smile your laugh and everything that makes me feel that being real is the very best way to live life , I love what you all really are , I love your everything, everything it's like If anyone say me to tell about you I will talk about you upto 5years ....but sometimes it's really hard to stan you because I love you all equally that I can't say who I love most l love you all equally and i'm learning korean also. it's really very hard to stan you because when you think about something all 24x7 but you can't get them you can't see them live it's hurt each time seeing your interaction with other fans we are just broken down I know we can't do anything and I'm not that much able to come korea and meet you it's like it's impossible in this life but I really wish that one day I will meet you and talk to you tell you about how much beautiful you make my life I'm very happy that Im in this era and we are together in this era I'm army from 2018 ......whenever I watch you it makes me feel comfortable and make me feel to much excited and happy .your every song your every moment make my heart flutter your every song's like just motivating me ...and telling me you" can" ...I love every member ...RM,Jhope ,Suga,JK,Jimin,V Jin you all inspires me too much I can't tell it's just a feeling that I can't write it in words I'm very very Thankful whenever I feel low you all make me bloom like flower. All members cuteness ,perfection ,their smile is like sunrise , their kindness,the way they make happy everyone ,the way they love everyone specially army,etc...I wish that we all stay together like this life long and your all problems will disappear like fog disappear when sun's come up and you all shine like sun bright in the sky I can proudly say to next generation that yes I'm an army and please care about them who cares about you and ignore the haters and remember that we Army love you all unconditionally Saranghae....

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.