Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY dreams of visiting South Korea to meet BTS’ V

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ramprasad Mondal from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear, V and BTS

Annyeong BTS. You all are ruling our hearts. I am from India . But dreaming of going to korea just because of you guys.l have never seen any angel but you all are the real life angel for me and armies. When my birthday comes, I always pray at 12 am. "God please make me meet BTS" I LOVE you all . You all are adorable but I have fallen for "Our good boy V" The day I watched him first. Taehyung oppa, You are the reason I am learning Korean and saving money so that one day I can go to your concert and shout out your name in the highest voice. One day I will surely visit Korea on 30 December with a cake in the hope of meeting you.

Saranghae oppa.

From Ishq.

Also Read: WATCH: Epik High, GIRIBOY, Sik-K and JUSTHIS own their eccentric personalities in ‘Face ID’ MV

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.