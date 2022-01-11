Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY drew up an emotional poem for BTS’ Jungkook

Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anamika Siv from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Hi , I am Anamika Siv. I am a professional singer who has even done stage shows in the USA. I am from Kerala , India. I would like to dedicate my poem “Looking in the Mirror” to Jeon Jungkook of BTS.

Looking in the mirror by Anamika Siv To Jeon Jungkook Of BTS.

I was a soul searching for a similar one

To be part of a decalcomania

The ocean is not that far away

Chasing destiny , looking at the horizon from India

Gonna bleed to death with this love

A kind like no other

Rare is your DNA

A dream far away

In the moon light… I am hours ahead

Crying by myself

Moon might too

I miss the star in my cloudy sky

Looking in the mirror

I feel a sudden ache in my heart

A warmth in my hands

Not in control of the tears

Not in control of the pain

Half of this soul is aching

Half of this soul is trusting

Please stop crying

Replay memories

Scared my heart will stop due to this ache

In the past and next life times

I wish to see you smile knowing you are my everything

I don’t know what you going through

If it is like mine , i am sorry too

You are the purest soul i ever met

Never dim that sweet smile, here still with you

Who you are, remains a mystery

No hiding, for I always searched for you

You were always my euphoria

Just like the ones who experience 7G

Hurt when you sing “Let Go”… scares me like I lost a piece of me !

If I loose your moonlight , I might loose my time

I won’t be here in the next lifetime too then

Might save myself from loving unconditionally

Without you l will be falling again

I am scared because I forever need you

Like a half of the decalcomania

Like a mirror in front of me, to see myself in you vividly

Was scared of the ghost in my room as a kid,

But now your light draw away the fears,

Stronger than telepathy

Wish I could make you see how your eternal shine

I won’t let go till my last breath

Hope my last one won’t be sooner

This love is piercing and wrenching my soul

I am trying to follow it’s map

I only see one star in the sky

If I disappear sooner, please don’t hate me

All i ever want is to see you

A glimpse is enough before i exit

Wish I could forever hold you and never let go

All I want is to tell you that i am still with you

Untrue you are JK ,

Feels like destiny that I love such a sweet soul

A tattoo of your eyes in my mind , as I wish to forever have you in my life

Film out

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.