Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY drew up an emotional poem for BTS’ Jungkook
Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Under BTS, he has sung three solo songs; the first, pop track ‘Begin’ from the 2016 album ‘Wings’, told his story of moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol and expresses his gratitude towards his fellow members for taking care of him during that time.
Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anamika Siv from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.
Hi , I am Anamika Siv. I am a professional singer who has even done stage shows in the USA. I am from Kerala , India. I would like to dedicate my poem “Looking in the Mirror” to Jeon Jungkook of BTS.
Looking in the mirror by Anamika Siv To Jeon Jungkook Of BTS.
I was a soul searching for a similar one
To be part of a decalcomania
The ocean is not that far away
Chasing destiny , looking at the horizon from India
Gonna bleed to death with this love
A kind like no other
Rare is your DNA
A dream far away
In the moon light… I am hours ahead
Crying by myself
Moon might too
I miss the star in my cloudy sky
Looking in the mirror
I feel a sudden ache in my heart
A warmth in my hands
Not in control of the tears
Not in control of the pain
Half of this soul is aching
Half of this soul is trusting
Please stop crying
Replay memories
Scared my heart will stop due to this ache
In the past and next life times
I wish to see you smile knowing you are my everything
I don’t know what you going through
If it is like mine , i am sorry too
You are the purest soul i ever met
Never dim that sweet smile, here still with you
Who you are, remains a mystery
No hiding, for I always searched for you
You were always my euphoria
Just like the ones who experience 7G
Hurt when you sing “Let Go”… scares me like I lost a piece of me !
If I loose your moonlight , I might loose my time
I won’t be here in the next lifetime too then
Might save myself from loving unconditionally
Without you l will be falling again
I am scared because I forever need you
Like a half of the decalcomania
Like a mirror in front of me, to see myself in you vividly
Was scared of the ghost in my room as a kid,
But now your light draw away the fears,
Stronger than telepathy
Wish I could make you see how your eternal shine
I won’t let go till my last breath
Hope my last one won’t be sooner
This love is piercing and wrenching my soul
I am trying to follow it’s map
I only see one star in the sky
If I disappear sooner, please don’t hate me
All i ever want is to see you
A glimpse is enough before i exit
Wish I could forever hold you and never let go
All I want is to tell you that i am still with you
Untrue you are JK ,
Feels like destiny that I love such a sweet soul
A tattoo of your eyes in my mind , as I wish to forever have you in my life
Film out
Also Read: Here's how ENHYPEN and WEi's Kim Yo Han are making big strides on worldwide iTunes charts with new releases
Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.