Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY emphasizes that Suga taught her the importance of living in the moment & being happy

Rapper, producer, singer/songwriter of record-breaking, Grammy-nominated BTS - Min Yoongi is a force to reckon with. Bangtan's fiery rapper is undoubtedly one of the most talented and loved K-pop idols! One of his most defining qualities is his enormous passion for music and creating art that transcends space or time. One of the most 'real' and individualistic idols out there, BTS' Suga is inspirational in every way.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sharvi Balapure from India for BTS' Suga. Read her letter below.

Dear Suga Oppa,

This letter may never reach you, but I just want you to know how much you have taught me, through my whole journey as an ARMY.

To start with, I would like to mention that, recently, I have scored lesser than my expectation in one of my school subjects, despite studying hard. I was dumbfounded and depressed about it. I couldn't help but mourn. I have always wanted to become the best at everything, always aiming to be perfect. You taught me that even if I don't do well in an exam, it's completely fine and the most important thing is, to get back up. You also showed me that if I aim to be perfect, I can never achieve perfection. Now I understand, that I was born to be real and not be perfect.

A few days ago, I realized that I don't have a dream, all my friends have one but, I don't. I started to feel empty but, after listening to Bangtan's song, "Paradise", it struck me that I just have to live happily. In addition to that, I want to specify that, you have succeeded in informing me that, I just have to live in the present and not worry about the future.

Whenever I feel like the path in front of me has collapsed, and I'm afraid to jump to the other side, you have always been there for ARMY, I always look up to you as a brother and idolize you every moment of my life.

Every time, I have to face a situation that almost seems impossible to overcome, I just murmur to myself, "Sharvi, fighting!". Eventually, "Life goes and I live on".

To conclude, I would state that, even if I have never met you, you have always been there like the stars in my sky. You always shine when the darkness strikes me. Words are not enough to describe how much I want to thank you. I hope your shoulder is recovering now.

Borahae Yoongi Hyung.

Love,

Sharvi (A dedicated Indian ARMY).

