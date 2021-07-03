  1. Home
Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY expresses gratitude towards BTS’ RM for motivating her

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, an ARMY from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.
50717 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2021 08:28 pm
BTS RM at promotions BTS RM at promotions; Picture Courtesy- News1
BTS has always been a source of strength and confidence for ARMY. Their music, pictures, words, letters, etc. help their fans to be confident and love themselves just as they are. They are at the pinnacle with the help of ARMYs but they helped ARMYs reach their own heights as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sai Akshaya from India to BTS RM. Read her letter below.

Dear Namjoon,

Thank you Namjoon oppa for teaching me how to be mature . Your words taught me a lot. The patience you have is as much as of mother earth. Thank you for being a perfect motivated to all the ARMYs

You 7  are the only reason I am a polyglot now . I know 5 languages .... 

The lyrics of your every song never failed to motivate me. All I wish is a good life and to meet you as soon as possible.

I am from India. People call me Sai Akshaya . I wish I could meet you . And I also hope to see you here in India.

Hope this pandemic will end soon and we can meet sooner . All I want to say as  an ARMY is...No matter what

we will trust you 

We will protect you

And we will always support you 

We were with you in past 

We are with you now 

We will be with you in future also

And......

We will be with you forever

Thank you so much Namjoon!   

From your ARMYs

~sai Akshaya

 

Also Read: BTS’ V takes over Twitter hashtags after breaking several records

 

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

