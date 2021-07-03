Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY expresses gratitude towards BTS’ RM for motivating her

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, an ARMY from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS’ RM. Read her letter below.

BTS has always been a source of strength and confidence for ARMY. Their music, pictures, words, letters, etc. help their fans to be confident and love themselves just as they are. They are at the pinnacle with the help of ARMYs but they helped ARMYs reach their own heights as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sai Akshaya from India to BTS RM. Read her letter below.

Dear Namjoon,

Thank you Namjoon oppa for teaching me how to be mature . Your words taught me a lot. The patience you have is as much as of mother earth. Thank you for being a perfect motivated to all the ARMYs

You 7 are the only reason I am a polyglot now . I know 5 languages ....

The lyrics of your every song never failed to motivate me. All I wish is a good life and to meet you as soon as possible.

I am from India. People call me Sai Akshaya . I wish I could meet you . And I also hope to see you here in India.

Hope this pandemic will end soon and we can meet sooner . All I want to say as an ARMY is...No matter what

we will trust you

We will protect you

And we will always support you

We were with you in past

We are with you now

We will be with you in future also

And......

We will be with you forever

Thank you so much Namjoon!

From your ARMYs

~sai Akshaya

