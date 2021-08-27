Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY expresses her delight upon discovering BTS and their emotive music

BTS is definitely known as a source of support for ARMYs as their music, pictures, words, etc give ARMYs the strength to move on from their strifes and issues. They believe in being their true selves, which allows them to encourage their fans to be real with themselves. Certain songs like Magic Shop, Spring Day, Euphoria, Blue and Grey, Sea, etc. carry special meaning for ARMYs as the songs encourage them to be in their sadness as long as it helps them move on from it and that is what makes BTS unique.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kritika Biswas from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear BTS,

I am so lucky to get the opportunity to write a letter to you. Where should I start?umm well, let's start with how I became ARMY? I first came to know about BTS in 2020, but I didn't get deep into it. But in 2021, I want to explore more, so I search for it. First song I heard was Fake Love, which I loved so much . I have completed nearly all of BTS and solo one also. U know Jimin Oppa, ur voice is angelic.. I wish I could have met you.. U know BTS, I have introduced you all to my friends by putting WhatsApp status.. everyday I would put one about BTS.. I really want people to know that BTS are such good people, humble, down to earth.. by saying this, I am not just kidding it is true I have watched the hope delivery.. It was really heart touching... I told my friends to support you and told how U all work so hard day and night. Practice 13 to 14 hours. We all should get inspired from you. How can I forget about BTS RUN, they are my favourite . I didn't watch so many BTS RUN due to my class 12 studies, I barely get time to watch. I loved it whichever episode I watched. One thing I must say, you all are very funny.. my stomach would be in pain whenever I see a BTS episode .. and automatically I have a smile on my face whenever I see you all. Your message of love myself, was so heart touching. It is itself a motivating line. One thing I want to say is that you all helped me to gain my self confidence, teach me how to respect and care for others In Spite of being famous. I wish that you all will never ever leave your friendship. Your friendship is best. We armies are really proud of you all. I know I am a baby ARMY and I haven't been on our side when you all needed it but I promised that I will support you all till I die.

FOREVER EVER EVER WE ARE YOUNG .THANK YOU BTS FOR EVERYTHING AND WE ARMYs WISH YOU ALL THE BEST FOR UPCOMING EVENT..

LOT'S OF LOVE ,

FROM INDIA, ASSAM

KRITIKA BISWAS..

