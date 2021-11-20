Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY expresses her immense gratitude to BTS & promises to be a proud fan forever

Artists par excellence, performance kings, philanthropists and arguably the biggest boyband in the world BTS members are certainly ARMY's universe! Seven talented regular men from South Korea debuted 8 years ago, not knowing that they would make history one day! Starting from virtually nothing, today they have everything and ARMY's couldn't be more proud and grateful of the 'bulletproof' bond we share.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Monali Mitra from India for BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Bangtan Sonyeondan,

Thank you for these 7 years for great music, dance, love and happiness to ARMY. You've come so far, reached your dreams, created a worldwide image and massive impact on international people who don't even speak the same language as you, but accepted you and became a part of this family. You have proved that there is no barrier between boundaries when it comes to pure talent and art. From 200 to millions of fans in less than a decade you prove that hard work and teamwork really makes you dream work! I am proud to be a part of this fandom the strongest fandom, a proud ARMY forever. BTS is just not a brand, it is so much more than that! Love, emotion, everyday motivation, mentor, therapy, daily laughing pill and everything no matter how many people criticise you or hate you - ARMY will be always your side and protect you as you protect us " we are the strongest when we are together " we are together bulletproof [ ARMY × BTS] love you so much BTS.

