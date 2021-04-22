Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY expresses her love for BTS Jin’s from humble to goofy personality

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Jessy from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BTS member, Kim Seokjin. Read her letter below.

The eldest in the global boy band BTS, Kim Seokjin, or Jin, might just also be confused as the maknae with his unique antics and goofy personality! He possesses angelic vocals and stunning visuals, making anyone fall in love with him in an instant. His song ‘Epiphany’ is cherished by many ARMYs across the world, which gave them the chance to sing ‘I’m the one I should love’, at the top of their lungs!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jessy from India for BTS’ Kim Seokjin. Read her letter below.

To Kim Seokjin,

I would like to say that jin oppa made my each day better since I started following bts and i felt they are with me while I was under depression stages. His face , smile , voice , his story inspires me a lot in each and every aspect.Despite all this achievements his utmost humble nature and respected gestures towards elders and his care and sincere love towards his youngers attracted me so much that I also wanted to live as humble as him.

Through pinkvilla I would like to extend my warmest regards to Jin oppa that everyone including me loves him so much and HE DESERVES EACH AND EVERYTHING HE HAS NOW .because I'm worried since listening abyss I wanted to tell him that he and his songs provide so much COMFORT to people like me and he should definitely feel happier about what he had achieved until now..I wish he achieves much more in the future BECAUSE HE DESERVE EVERY HAPPINESS OF THIS WORLD..I really hope to meet him before I die..Lots of love to jin oppa.

With utmost respect and more love

JESSY, INDIA.

