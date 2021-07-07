Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY expresses her love for BTS Jungkook and hopes to see the group perform in India soon

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Rits from India dedicates her sweet letter to BTS Jungkook. Read her letter below.

There is no doubt that BTS is the biggest boyband in the world and a lot of the success is dedicated to ARMY, who work day and night to make sure their favourite people get the wins they deserve. Jungkook, being the youngest, has the most unique personality and set of abilities that make him a favourite among the ARMYs as well. Many have seen him grow up from debut till today while some, like the ARMY today, got to know of him in the last year or so. He has natural charm and a soft personality that many fall for but his on stage persona is completely different- bold, confident and expressive.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rits from India to BTS Jungkook. Read her letter below.

To the ones who made me love myself, the one who is the cause of my euphoria.

Annyeonghaseyo. I am Rits (fake name). I love you very very much. I am 12 years old from India. BTS has always been a comfort land for me. Plus, seeing you guys full on crack entertains me a lot. In this current situation, your songs were the ones that made me feel as if nothing happened. Watching you guys between our online classes is fun to do. But I study too. That pied piper song was really really fascinating. I really appreciate what you guys have been doing for India during this pandemic . I was introduced to you guys a year before and became an ARMY.

I hope I can meet you someday. You have always been my idol. And yes pls come to India for a tour. We guys are waiting for you. I also have a lot of banana milk for you. I don't know if I will be able to attend your concerts in India, cuz my parents don't allow me to attend these things nor let me buy merches (I made some myself), but I will always love you guys with all my heart. You really are the cause of my euphoria. I love bts. I love ot7. I love everyone and will always do. Ik that you guys won't read it, but still if you do, please come to India. I can't reveal my real name so I will go by Rits. Thanks for all the things you did for us armies. Thank you for inspiring us. I even learnt korean for you Guys. This is my 7th time rewriting this email but still I really want you guys to know how you guys changed my mind. And don't worry about your haters, we take good care of them and I even made some haters armies. And I even told my parents to buy me the bts meal. You guys are legends. You guys will always be successful and unbreakable. We will never forget you.

Lots of love,

FROM RITS (ARMY)

