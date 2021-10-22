Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY feels better after listening to BTS’ music

BTS, who debuted in 2013, are global superstars, who have managed to win over the entire world with their thought-provoking, upbeat music and even the members' - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - charming personalities. It won't be wrong to say that the cherished septet is BTS ARMY's 'Universe' and vice versa. It's an unbreakable bond that's inexplicable.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Safa from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Hello bts oppa.....here I came with a letter to you guys.... with a lot of love.

First of all love BTS from all over the universe. I love you a lot from the bottom of my soul .There are lots of army's waiting in kerala to meet you guys at least ones.and I am one of them too.

Hope we can see you soon....! And here is a part for our baby tiger.....v oppa ...

I love everyone equally.... but also then there is someone for me who specially can make a change in my mood when I feel down...it's my cute i...love you v soooo much....I wish if I could see you once.thats the bestest part of my life. Whenever I hear bts songs. It can suddenly change my mood.. it should be absolutely the same to all army I think...there is a great positive energy in all your songs that can make a cry into a smile...... BTS made every army's heart melt.... love you bts again and again. Borahae.....hope we can see you guys soon....

India

Kerala

Safa

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.