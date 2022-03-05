Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY feels BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi is 'just so insanely beautiful, inside and out'

BTS member Suga has been a source of inspiration and motivation for millions and millions of ARMY, not just for his insanely talented rapping and producing skills, but also for how his sheer hard work amid constant struggles has led to his much-deserved success. Min Yoongi has openly spoken about his mental health battles over the years and overcoming them through his music as Suga and Agust D while the 28-year-old Shadow rapper's pearls of wisdom for the youth during V Live sessions and interviews ring true for many.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by an Indian fan (N) to Suga. Read their letter below:

To the person I adore the mosttt, who never gave up on his passion, who never fails to make me happy, who always encourages me to believe in myself, who sacrificed everything and lived in misery and hunger for months just so he could achieve his dream and have a gummy smile. I just hope you get lots of happiness and lots of success. I know you have gone through a lot, it's hard to get out of depression. It holds you down, it tells you that you are not enough, you are not worth it, you can't do it, but all your hard work paid you back. You are doing everything you can but people don't recognize your talent and your passion. You work all day and all night. The day I watched Daechwita and decided to listen to more songs, I can never forget that day. To be honest I never thought my obsession for you would reach this point. Now I can't stop simping over you. Your smile and cuteness just melts my heart so bad. I like everything about you. You taught me to stay humble and openly support people of all genders and orientations. You are straightforward, straight with your point, how strongly you fight back with negativity. Whenever I feel like I'm losing my path or I don't know what to do, I seek your words which guide me through my problems; whenever I feel like I'm not doing enough, your words seem to have all answers. Seeing you coming out of all the struggles and achieving so much just makes my heart smile. I am inspired with your hard work and determination. I admire you for being so confident and secure of who you are, what you can do and what you want to be. You don't have to say anything to boast or show off, but your actions and works definitely speak! It shows how excellent and passionate you are and Agust D spells fire, the badass attitude Agust D has, it's unmatchable. The aggression you have in the lyrics and your voice is really attractive. You have that unique character and personality that makes you the one and only Suga, Agust D and Min Yoongi and I love you for that, with all the gummy smiles. You are just so insanely beautiful, inside and out. You talk about mental health so openly, seeing that I feel proud that, yeahh I stan this man. I wonder what you can't do, you are good at everything and if you weren't, still you would be my bias because of the personality you have which can't be ignored. And what hurts me the most is when you cry, it's rare to see you crying, but whenever it happens I just can't control myself, it breaks me down really bad. At last, I would say please be happy and thank you for being my inspiration and helping me through life by giving me the strength.

I love you with all my heart, Min Yoongi

- N (Indian)

