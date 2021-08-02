Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY feels lost without BTS’ Jungkook and his sweet smile cheers her up

BTS’ Jungkook is very popular and for good reason! Many ARMYs have him as a bias or a bias wrecker because of his bold on stage personality and soft off stage personality, many would say he personifies duality. He is an entrancing performer and in real life, he is a boy who does everything to perfect his art for ARMY. He takes pride in his performance if his fans like it but at the same time, is hard on himself when he makes a mistake. Which is why his fans try their best to let him know what he means in their life, in hopes that he knows the effect his presence has had on their lives, just like the ARMY today.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Radhika Tiwari from India to BTS Jungkook. Read her letter below.

29/07/2021

So, I was not really in the mood to cry till 9 pm today. It's 12:33 (30/07/2021) in India now...

At 9pm my friend called me and said that Jungkook is live now because she knows how much I used to cry because I miss him. But unfortunately, due to the online lectures and all my data for today was finished and I did not attend his Vlive. From that very minute, I am continuously crying and I am feeling so low that I even skipped dinner.

I know I am not that lucky to have his reply or even have him read this....

But I just want to say that,

"Jungkook, I am missing you badly. All I want right now is a tight hug to calm myself. Jungkook I am so sorry, so sorry that I missed your Vlive. I feel so lost, as if something very very important came to me by itself and I let it go. I always felt so broken but you have always comforted me, just a smile of yours made my day. But you please take care of yourself too. IF YOU ARE HAPPY THEN I AM THE HAPPIEST PERSON IN THE WORLD, KOOKIE!"

And exactly Jungkook that's you for me, I never asked for you from the universe but still I am blessed to have you in my life. Even if I can cherish your smile from thousands of miles away here, I feel happy and cheered. Your voice is enough to comfort me even if I am at my worst.

The "Still With You" song...

I always listen to that song when I feel sad or too emotional. Similar to that song I forever want to stay in your night sky like a star. Please always be happy Jungkook, please always stay with me. That's all I want from you.

Thank you so much for everything

After writing this I feel a bit better so I'll try to stop crying and sleep now. Hope you are also sleeping well and taking care of yourself KOOKIE.

PURPLE YOU

LOTS OF LOVE

