Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY feels the positivity from BTS’ music, interviews and everything else they pursue

BTS and their music has made a huge impact in the industry and in the world over the years. From being a group that came from a small company to being the face of a 25-30 year old industry, they have seen it all but even today, they remain humble which is a trait loved by ARMYs. Like the ARMY today, many find comfort in their music, words and actions.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Palak from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

Namaste bts members

I am palak from India. First of all I hope you all are fine and doing well. I Became an army in lockdown and I honestly never knew that somebody who is living far away from me can understand my emotions and my problems. Your music is the best thing to me for relaxing

The positiveness you provide to people through your songs, interviews and from everything you do either it's run episodes or anything else. I want to tell you how I became an army..and it's 7.33 am in morning write now in India. One day I was watching YouTube and there came a recommendation of your song spring day..even though I didn't knew that what were names of all of yours ..I kept listening to the song and wanted to search more about BTS. And finally after few weeks I started giving myself the importance , the love , respect and happiness which belonged to me. I can't say that I am your biggest fan rather I will say you are as important as remembrance of God for me... I love you all and you are my best friends who never leave me alone in any kind of situation. Jimin sir, the first person I liked in my life means there is no one who can replace him. I wish I will meet you all very soon. Because it's my dream and ambition to meet you all. I am here to support you forever. Last but not the least , I will wish for your happiness to God everyday and everytime.

Thank you so much

Palak

India

Also Read: BTS’ popular song ‘Spring Day’ smashes THIS record for 5 consecutive years in Goan’s Digital Chart’s history

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.