Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY fell for BTS’ Jin because of his captivating and immersive eyes

Kim Seokjin , also known by his stage name Jin, is a singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ (2016), ‘Epiphany’ (2018), and ‘Moon’ (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim Seokjin released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight;. He also appeared on the 2016 ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pragati from India to BTS’ Jin. Read her letter below.

Dear seok jin,

Where do I even start, because you have been my support when I was at the lowest point of my life.

I know you may never read this but I just wanted to express my feelings at least once

13/7/2021 it's bts's anniversary I know but it's the day I became an ARMY. The first song I heard was boy with love.. It was my first time listening to K-pop because before that I had just watched k dramas. I wasn't able to differentiate between the members but something caught my attention. It was your eyes. Oh my God!!! I still get goosebumps when I recall the time I saw ur eyes and felt an instant connection. Then I heard epiphany, awake, abyss I feel was blessed to have met you because you are my ultimate source of inspiration and motivation.I watched all the Run Bts Episodes because of you.I cried when you cried while talking about disbanding in MAMA.You'll never come to know what connection I feel with you but thank you for always motivating me and making me love myself.

I hope you take care of yourself and all the maknae

I purple you

And remember you are never alone cz ARMY is with you

Yours truly,

Pragati Choudhari

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.