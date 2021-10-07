Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY fell into BTS’ V’s beauty and calls him an ‘angel on earth’

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shubhi from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

I became an ARMY in 2020 when I watched the first BTS song in 2017 named Dope when my cousin sis showed me I was like they are good and that time I was 10. After that time I never heard BTS but,the tune of the song remained in my mind and finally in 2020 end I heard dynamite and I became fan of your amazing and angelic voices.But the first member I recognized was V A.K.A kim Taehyung and I fell into your Beauty and your deep voice that brings happiness on my face everytime when I listen your voice you are down to earth Angel from the heaven.your visuals,your expression your voice,your acting,your smile everything.. and the best thing in all is that you are always being yourself and I really find very cute in you.You always make every army happy or laugh effortlessly just being yourself.when I hear Your every solo song I feel like i am in heaven. From sometime not only me every army is seeing that you are not active on any social platform and you know you are the one of the most lovable person in the world.But,we armies will never stop loving you,whenever,I see you I fall for you again and again.Oppa armies are missing you so much and love you forever till our last breath

From India

Shubhi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.