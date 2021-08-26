Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY fell in love with BTS’ Jungkook through his dazzling track ‘Euphoria’

Jungkook cannot be missed when watching any BTS performance as he is at the front and centre. He is a multi-talented artist with a soft personality but his sense of musicality is out of this world. There are many videos of him recording songs and the amount of effort he adds to bring more colour to any song is truly commendable. Out of all his solo tracks, Euphoria tends to tug at the heart strings of every ARMY.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Neetu Mallela from India to BTS’ Jungkook. Read her letter below.

Dear Jungkook,

I just wanted to say thank you for making this world a happy place..

Let me tell you my journey. I got to listen to your euphoria song and I fell in love with the song instantly.. From then, I searched more about you and found more details about BTS.. Then I started listening to all BTS songs.. I have watched all the BTS episodes, and other possible videos available on the Internet.. In this process, I have experienced something BEAUTIFUL, When I was watching all these, I was going through lot of emotions, I was smiling whenever you guys are smiling, I was crying whenever you guys are crying, I was feeling proud whenever you achieved something but I enjoyed the entire journey..In this process, I fall in love with the all the seven members and understood the value of BTS as a team.

I just want to say THANK YOU once again for making this world a happy place..whenever you are feeling low, just remember that just your existence is enough for us to be happy.Please don't push hard, just stay happy and healthy...

Saranghae

NM

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.