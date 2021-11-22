Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY fell in love with music and dance because of BTS and their hit song ‘Dynamite’

BTS is undoubtedly the biggest band on the planet but they never let it show in their ways of living. The happiness they exude when achieving a new goal makes the ARMYs understand how humble they are. They also teach valuable lessons to their fans, giving them the strength and room to grow as good people, just like the ARMY writing this letter.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Toto from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

You know, for the past few years I hated music as well as dance. I didn't allow anyone around me to play music or dance. I was angry towards everyone though I didn't know why. In 2020, through an ad, I heard your song Dynamite. I listened to its full version.... And I couldn't believe it.. I was starting to love music from my heart.. And I was involuntarily doing the dance of your songs.. And after butter, dynamite and 'run bts' I was becoming very cheerful and positive(it's truly true, I'm not joking). I don't know how I could thank you enough...Saranghae

Yours,

Toto (India)

