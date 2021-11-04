Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY finds BTS’ Jimin’s ‘angelic’ voice soothing and touching

BTS’ Jimin has one of the most unique voices in K-Pop with the high pitched yet soothing voice. It’s easy to recognise his voice in any song due to its heavy presence. As described by this Indian ARMY, the lyrics in ‘Serendipity’ truly hits the heart and quipped with a beautiful voice, the song gains a lot more meaning.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nisarga from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jimin

I'm just telling you my feelings so I hope you can understand. i am just a simple girl and u r star but for me you are the person with whom i fell in love.You are my idol men but may be i m not your idol girl. I don't even exist for you i guess but I'll always Love you and I'll wait for you. I'll support you no matter what. I'm feeling just like your song serendipity, The lyrics of the songs are so touching and your soothing voice is just amazing. All this is no coincidence

Just, just, by my feelings. The whole world is different from yesterday. Just let me love you

Just let me love you. Since the creation of the universe. Everything was destined. Just let me love you. Yes, just like you said this is not a coincidence and I can feel that. It's all destined I guess.

Nisarga

From India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.