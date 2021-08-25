Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY finds BTS’ Jin to be a ‘source of inspiration, motivation and encouragement’

Kim Seokjin , also known by his stage name Jin, is a singer, songwriter, and member of the boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: "Awake" (2016), "Epiphany" (2018), and "Moon" (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track "Tonight". He also appeared on the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Chayonika from India to BTS’ Jin. Read her letter below.

Dear Jini Oppa,

I'm really grateful to have you in my life Jin, you have been a source of inspiration for my life and your songs have always encouraged and motivated me to love and enjoy my life..You have been the light, the brightness which made my days Your charms, your smiles and your handsomeness has filled my life with positivity. You took me to the right path, the episodes of Run BTS, all have thrilled me and brought laughter on this moron face of mine. I'm really thankful to you for making my heart love the beauty of the world and accepting the way it is. Thank you for making my heart melt and for making me realise that I can fall in love too. Thank you for coming into my life. I purple you and love you with all my heart and soul.

With love,

Chayonika Mukherjee

A little ARMY from India

Also Read: BTS’ Jin REVEALS new music plans and teases an upcoming announcement in solo live

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.