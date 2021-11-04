Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY finds inspiration in BTS’ V’s success and musical talent

BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men in the world and that has been proven a million times over but there is more to him than just his looks. He is an exceptional singer, great actor and one of the most kind-hearted people in the group. He has a sensitive nature and does his best to be a better member. His deep voice and sharp looks act as a complete contrast to his soft heart and caring attitude. Like this ARMY today, ARMYs around the world fell in love with his caring and goofy personality as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dana from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear taehyung oppa,

I wanted to tell you that I love you so much. I am really inspired by your success and your talents. You have shown the world who you are with your great musical and visual talents. I love the way you care for your members. If I start a list of the things that I love about you then there wouldn’t be enough space, Because there is nothing that I don’t love about you , from your starry gaze to your sweet manly voice . Just know that you are perfect oppa , be the way you are forever. I love your acting skills oppa , please feature in many more movies & kdrama cause I can't wait to see your acting skills. I am really grateful for you oppa , thank you so much for motivating me through my dark times. You really make me smile everytime you sing with your members with your cute and dashing looks. I am a total fan of your photo shoots, I like your creative poses and your facial expressions are out of this world . I don’t think you will reply to this since you are a busy celebrity ,but if you do please answer my question

I have been wondering about this ever since I started watching BTS. You still have a long way to go oppa, Keep achieving and reach great heights. ARMY is always there to support you no matter what. Stay Safe and happy forever. #BANGTANSONYEUNDAN. Your sincere fangirl but I have to admit I'm only a new army. But I will do my best to support you. Dana,15 yr old

Pondicherry, India

