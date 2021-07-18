Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY is grateful to BTS for helping her during difficult times through their music

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Poorva from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BTS. Read her letter below.

BTS is a world renowned Kpop group and are also known for their die hard fans that go by ARMY. The reason behind BTS having such loyal fans is that the group strives to make their fans happy in every way possible, whether it is through their music, performance, words or even a simple live interaction- ARMYs around the world appreciate the hard work and determination by creating and breaking new records. The special relationship they share is unlike any other group-fan interaction and that is just one of the factors that makes them stand out from the rest.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Poorva from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

To the lovely seven,

Thankyou for always showing us the light in our darkest times.

For proving your love to us from your music even though you are far away from us.

For telling us that music has no boundaries and can be enjoyed even if it is in a different language.

For being a ray of sunshine on a dark cloudy day.

For teaching us the importance of self-love and self-care.

For letting us feel the beautiful feeling of love.

For giving us the feeling of joy and happiness, which we usually forget in our busy lives.

For making us smile through your smiles.

For letting us dance and sing along even when we're not good at it.

There are so many things to be thankful for. I hope this family(BTS and ARMY) grows together for many more years. Sorry for expecting so much from you but also a big thankyou for always standing up to our expectations. You teach us to love ourselves more but we end up loving BTS more.

BORAHAE Oppas. I hope to see you soon in India.

From a fan girl who loves you with all her heart.

Poorva Narang(India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

