Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY is grateful for BTS’ SUGA’s songs that always comforts her

Min Yoon Gi, better known by his stage names SUGA and Agust D, is a rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Parishmita from India to BTS’ SUGA. Read her letter below.

Dear Yoongi oppa,

I hope you are doing ok and you've fixed your sleeping schedule. Over the horizon was an amazing experiment. I liked all the elements you've put to create something new. I may not know a lot about music, but yet I have a good taste and your creations always make me curious about background stories. Oppa, I'm missing your songs. The songs which used to contain variations in every 5 seconds, which were so deep that created a new world for all of us, which made you 7 different from others. I miss those songs. No wonder, dynamite and butter has its own place in my heart and my playlist but it's been so long since I've experienced that vibes provided by your songs. "Jump" that makes me jump at 3 am in my house, "Just one day" that makes me wonder what it likes to be loved by you, "telepathy" which can bring me smile and makes me dance, "tomorrow" that inspires me to face my problems and look forward to tomorrow! Ugh- I miss all of them Yoongi oppa. I hope whenever you get free this time, you'll create something new for us. I'm eagerly waiting for your song. Thank you for giving your best for ARMY and I know you won't let us down. But also, do not be hard on yourself ok?

with lots of love

Parishmita from India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.